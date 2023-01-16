Watch the SD Worx team presentation - Live stream

SD Worx will host its official team presentation on Tuesday, January 17 from 16:30 CET to 17:45 CET at the Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Antwerp. At the KMSKA museum, SD Worx will gather with all of its riders to discuss their goals ahead of the 2023 cycling season.

With top riders like Lotte Kopecky, Demi Vollering, Lorena Wiebes and Marlen Reusser, among others, SD Worx aims to again defend its first place in the UCI ranking in 2023.

The team's big goals are the Tour de France Femmes and the Spring Classics such as the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, some of the biggest races on the 2023 Women's WorldTour.

During the presentation, all the riders and the sports staff will be presented and available to answer questions for the audience while on stage. There will also be post-race interviews with the media.