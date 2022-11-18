The video highlights of the 2022 season, according to Cycling Out of Context

With most riders still on holiday, only cyclo-cross and track racing to watch at the weekends, it is arguably the right time to look back at the 2022 season and the Cycling Out of Context Twitter (opens in new tab) account has created a highlights video that includes many of the most unusual, dramatic but also funniest moments of the cycling year.

Some of the clips in the 2:20 video are irreverent and sarcastic but highlight the beauty and drama of professional road racing. It is done for fun, not with disrespect.

The video includes crashes where riders avoided serious injury, flying corks on podiums, Tom Pidock’s breathtaking dive down the Galibier during the Tour de France, Jonas Vingegaard’s hilarious bike changes on the stage across the cobbles, and even the moment Tadej Pogacar and Rafa Majka played ‘rock scissors paper’ to decide who would win the stage at the Tour of Slovenia.

The Cycling Out of Context Twitter account (@OutOfCycling) has over 1500,000 followers. There is also an Instagram account of the same name. The season highlights video has already been viewed over 500,000 times.

The Twitter account is followed by a number of big-name riders including Jonas Vingegaard, Thibaut Pinot, Annemiek van Vleuten, Chris Froome, most major teams and even the UCI. The account's Twitter masthead has a very young, and not-flattering, profile icon of Froome while the header image is a screen grab of the moment Jumbo-Visma comically made multiple bike changes at the Tour de France.

Teams are happy to provide videos and ideas to the account, with Trek-Segafredo proudly counting the number of times their riders appear. Followers have offered up other moments to remember from 2022 in the comments below, reminding everyone that there is a funny side to everything.

Follow the account (opens in new tab) and watch the video before Twitter implodes or television rights holders clamp down on the use of the video clips.