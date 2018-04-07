Watch Sunny King Criterium live streaming on Cyclingnews

The women on the start line at the Sunny King Criterium (Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)

The Sunny King Criterium will kick off the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour on Sunday, April 8 in Anniston, Alabama. Watch the women's and men's events live streaming right here on Cyclingnews. The women's race starts 6:20 p.m. followed by the men's race at 7:30 p.m. local time.

Sunny King Criterium signifies the start of criterium season. It attracts a fun crowd because it coincides with a community festival, live music and a jumbotron showcasing the races for everyone to watch.The women's and men's races are held under the streetlights of historical Anniston after sundown.

Races are held on a one-kilometre rectangular circuit with all left-hand turns; a long drag uphill through the start-finish line follows with tight back-to-back corners before a long downhill stretch into the last two corners. It's a battle for position heading into turn three and straight into turn four with only 200 metres uphill to the finish line.

Organisers offer equal prize purses across both fields is set at $12,500. The women will race for 60 minutes and the men for 60 laps.