Watch Philadelphia International Cycling Classic live streaming on Cyclingnews

Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) is the new leader of the Women's WorldTour

The 2016 Philadelphia International Cycling Classic will take place in Pennsylvania on June 5, attracting the top international and domestic teams to Philly's downtown circuit that starts and finishes on the iconic Manayunk Wall.

Here on Cyclingnews, you can watch live streaming of both the men's UCI 1.1 event beginning at 8:00 a.m. and the Women's WorldTour event at 12:30 p.m. EST.

Organisers, G4 Productions, have once again utilized the Manayunk Wall for the event’s start-finish location, for the third year in a row. Both fields will follow a 19.7km circuit that includes climbs over Lemon Hill, Strawberry Mansion and flat sections along Kelly Drive.

The men will complete nine laps for a total of 178.5km and the women will complete six laps totalling 118.7km.

In the men's race, defending champion Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) will be on the start line to try and capture a second victory.

Although world champion and defending champion Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) will not be on the start line, her team has two capable winners in WorldTour leader Megan Guarnier and two-time winner Evelyn Stevens.