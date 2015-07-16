Watch Gastown Grand Prix live on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 3 The Gastown podium: Ryan Anderson, Luke Keough and Ken Hanson (Image credit: Greg Descantes) Image 2 of 3 Canadian champion Leah Kirchmann (Optum) wins the Gastown GP (Image credit: Greg Descantes) Image 3 of 3 Luke Keough edges Ryan Anderson to win the Gastown GP (Image credit: Greg Descantes)

Canada's long-running BC Superweek will continue with the Gastown Grand Prix on Wednesday and cycling fans can watch the women's and men's races live on Cyclingnews. Gastown Grand Prix is the sixth event of the USA CRITS series. The women's race will begin at 6:15 p.m. followed by the men's race at 7:30 p.m. (PDT).

BC Superweek kicked off with the Tour de Delta from July 10 to 12, which included the UCI 1.2 White Spot Delta Road Races. Shelley Olds (Garage Racing) out-sprinted Leah Kirchmann (Optum) to win the women's race, while Eric Young (Optum) won the bunch sprint in the men's race.

The racing continued with the UBC Grand Prix p/b Mahony & Sons (July 14) and will move on to the mid-week's Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix today. Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) and Kirchmann won their respective races during the 2014 edition.

Following the Gastown events, the series will continue with the Giro di Burnaby p/b Appia Development (July 16) and Beverley by Cressey presents the Tour de White Rock (July 17 and18).