Wahoo Kickr V5 hits lowest-ever price in early Black Friday deal

Here at Cyclingnews, we've spent the best part of a month tracking the various Black Friday sales, and we've spotted an enormous amount of great Black Friday bike deals. Even though the discounts have been flowing thick and fast for a few weeks already, today marks the first day of what many retailers call 'Black Friday Week'. This means another step up in the quality and availability of deals.

There is a huge quantity of Black Friday turbo trainer deals covering brands such as Tacx, Elite and Saris, but it's hard to ignore this collection of Black Friday Wahoo deals.

For consumers in the UK, the deals in question relate to the brand's Kickr v5 smart trainer, Kickr Bike v1 smart bike, as well as Elemnt Roam computer. The deal is currently only available at Wahoo's own website but if history is anything to go by, major retailers will follow suit in short order.

Here's what's on offer

From Monday 21st November

🚲 35% off Kickr v5 smart trainer

UK 👉 £999.99 £649.99 (opens in new tab)

USA 👉 $1199.99 $799.99 (opens in new tab)

🚲 47% off Kickr Bike v1 smart bike

UK 👉 £3199.99 £2199.99 (opens in new tab)

USA 👉 $3799.99 $1999.99 (opens in new tab)

🚲 47% off Elemnt Roam v1 computer

UK 👉 £299.99 £199.99 (opens in new tab)

USA 👉 $379.99 $199.99 (opens in new tab)

Black Friday through to Cyber Monday

These deals are to be announced. However, Cyclingnews can confirm the above prices won't be dropped any further.

Should you buy now?

(opens in new tab) Wahoo Kickr Bike UK: £3299.99 £2199.99 (opens in new tab) - Save £1300

USA: $3799.99 $1999.99 (opens in new tab) - Save $1800 Another excellent discount here, but the same question applies, is it something you should buy? My answer is the same too: 'it depends'. If you're looking for a smart bike at a decent price, this is probably the best 'deal' out there. It's not the cheapest option, but when balancing features vs price, this is your winner, especially in the USA where the current deal is that much better. As with the Kickr above, if you're hoping to wait for a better discount, I don't believe you'll find one in the USA, though I'd suggest UK readers hold out for a few more days. However, it's worth stating that if you want a cheap smart bike now, Brits, there are two alternatives. The Stages SB20 is £1899.99 (opens in new tab) and the now-superseded Tacx Neo Bike is £1849.99 (opens in new tab). Read our Kickr Bike (opens in new tab) review for more.

(opens in new tab) Wahoo Elemnt v1 UK: £299.99 £199.99 (opens in new tab) - Save £100

USA: $379.99 $199.99 (opens in new tab) - Save £180 This Elemnt Roam has been replaced by a newer version that has more colour, USB-C charging, more memory and better buttons. It's a marked improvement, but since it's brand new, you won't find it discounted. However, this one is still a great computer in its own right, so the question of whether you should buy this one remains valid. It's certainly the cheapest Wahoo computer available right now, and if you are enamoured by the Wahoo brand - as many rightly are - then this is probably the one to buy. However, Wahoo's biggest competitor Garmin is also running some great sales this Black Friday, and UK readers should take note that the closest match, the Edge 530 is currently at £159.99 (opens in new tab). USA readers, if you're hoping for a Garmin deal to beat this, we'd wait a few more days. If you're unsure which computer is best, check out our guide to the best bike computers (opens in new tab).

