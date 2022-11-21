Wahoo Kickr V5 hits lowest-ever price in early Black Friday deal
Elemnt Roam v1 and Kickr Bike see best-ever prices too
Here at Cyclingnews, we've spent the best part of a month tracking the various Black Friday sales, and we've spotted an enormous amount of great Black Friday bike deals. Even though the discounts have been flowing thick and fast for a few weeks already, today marks the first day of what many retailers call 'Black Friday Week'. This means another step up in the quality and availability of deals.
There is a huge quantity of Black Friday turbo trainer deals covering brands such as Tacx, Elite and Saris, but it's hard to ignore this collection of Black Friday Wahoo deals.
For consumers in the UK, the deals in question relate to the brand's Kickr v5 smart trainer, Kickr Bike v1 smart bike, as well as Elemnt Roam computer. The deal is currently only available at Wahoo's own website but if history is anything to go by, major retailers will follow suit in short order.
Here's what's on offer
From Monday 21st November
🚲 35% off Kickr v5 smart trainer
UK 👉
£999.99 £649.99 (opens in new tab)
USA 👉
$1199.99 $799.99 (opens in new tab)
🚲 47% off Kickr Bike v1 smart bike
UK 👉
£3199.99 £2199.99 (opens in new tab)
USA 👉
$3799.99 $1999.99 (opens in new tab)
🚲 47% off Elemnt Roam v1 computer
UK 👉
£299.99 £199.99 (opens in new tab)
USA 👉
$379.99 $199.99 (opens in new tab)
Black Friday through to Cyber Monday
These deals are to be announced. However, Cyclingnews can confirm the above prices won't be dropped any further.
Should you buy now?
Wahoo Kickr V5
UK:
£999.99 £649.99 (opens in new tab) - Save £350
USA:
$1199.99 $799.99 (opens in new tab) - Save £400
There's no denying that this is a great price for a top-level smart trainer, but is it the one you should buy right now?
If you're dead set on buying a Wahoo trainer, and you just want it to be a good price, then the Kickr Core (at £599.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) or $699.99 at Wahoo (opens in new tab)) is cheaper. This deal provides a fairly significant spec upgrade for £50, which I'd say is worth it, if you can afford it.
If you're worried about the price getting cheaper, then don't. In years gone by, Sigma Sports have thrown in freebies to improve the offer. We'll update this page if we spot anyone doing this, but don't expect any more money off.
If you're not set on buying a Wahoo product and want a good trainer for little money, there are a few other options to consider. The Tacx NEO 2 is £599.99 (opens in new tab), while the Saris H3 is £499.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) or $629.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab).
Read our Wahoo Kickr V5 (opens in new tab) review for more.
Wahoo Kickr Bike
UK:
£3299.99 £2199.99 (opens in new tab) - Save £1300
USA:
$3799.99 $1999.99 (opens in new tab) - Save $1800
Another excellent discount here, but the same question applies, is it something you should buy? My answer is the same too: 'it depends'.
If you're looking for a smart bike at a decent price, this is probably the best 'deal' out there. It's not the cheapest option, but when balancing features vs price, this is your winner, especially in the USA where the current deal is that much better.
As with the Kickr above, if you're hoping to wait for a better discount, I don't believe you'll find one in the USA, though I'd suggest UK readers hold out for a few more days.
However, it's worth stating that if you want a cheap smart bike now, Brits, there are two alternatives. The Stages SB20 is £1899.99 (opens in new tab) and the now-superseded Tacx Neo Bike is £1849.99 (opens in new tab).
Read our Kickr Bike (opens in new tab) review for more.
Wahoo Elemnt v1
UK:
£299.99 £199.99 (opens in new tab) - Save £100
USA:
$379.99 $199.99 (opens in new tab) - Save £180
This Elemnt Roam has been replaced by a newer version that has more colour, USB-C charging, more memory and better buttons. It's a marked improvement, but since it's brand new, you won't find it discounted.
However, this one is still a great computer in its own right, so the question of whether you should buy this one remains valid. It's certainly the cheapest Wahoo computer available right now, and if you are enamoured by the Wahoo brand - as many rightly are - then this is probably the one to buy.
However, Wahoo's biggest competitor Garmin is also running some great sales this Black Friday, and UK readers should take note that the closest match, the Edge 530 is currently at £159.99 (opens in new tab). USA readers, if you're hoping for a Garmin deal to beat this, we'd wait a few more days.
If you're unsure which computer is best, check out our guide to the best bike computers (opens in new tab).
As the Tech Editor here at Cyclingnews, Josh leads on content relating to all-things tech, including bikes, kit and components in order to cover product launches and curate our world-class buying guides, reviews and deals. Alongside this, his love for WorldTour racing and eagle eyes mean he's often breaking tech stories from the pro peloton too.
On the bike, 30-year-old Josh has been riding and racing since his early teens. He started out racing cross country when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s and has never looked back. He's always training for the next big event and is keen to get his hands on the newest tech to help. He enjoys a good long ride on road or gravel, but he's most alive when he's elbow-to-elbow in a local criterium.
