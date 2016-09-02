Vuelta a Espana extends Cofidis partnership through to 2019

Giro d'Italia: Stage 5 Map (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

French financial services group Cofidis has extended its sponsorship of the Vuelta a España through to the 2019 season. As well as the race, Cofidis sponsor a Pro-Continental team who are taking part in the Vuelta again this year. Cofidis have also extended its sponsorship of the La Vuelta Junior Cofidis through to 2019.

The partnership between the Spanish grand tour and Cofidis will be extended into a ninth season following the announcement.

The 2016 edition of the race is currently being led by Nairo Quintana of Movistar, 54 seconds ahead of Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) with nine important stages to come before the conclusion of the race in Madrid on September 11.

French company ASO, who organise the Tour de France and several other top races on the WorldTour calendar, secured 100% ownership of the Vuelta a Espana in 2014. There is also further French connections with the Vuelta with multinational retailer Carrefour the red leader's jersey sponsor.