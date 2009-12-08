Vorarlberg with one new rider, three extensions

Sprints leader René Weissinger (Team Volksbank) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Team Vorarlberg-Corratec continues to grow for the 2010 season as it announced one new rider and three contract extensions on Tuesday morning. Rene Weissinger, Philipp Ludescher and Alexander Gufler have re-signed with the team, while Sebastian Baldauf joins the team for the first time.

Weissinger won the sprinter's jersey at the Tour de Suisse in 2008. The German, who turns 32 later this week, is going into his sixth year with the Austrian Professional Continental team. “Rene is a veteran with a lot of good experience,” said team manager Thomas Kofler. “He has already shown that the knows how to win races.”

Ludescher is going into his fifth year with the team, although he is only 22, turning 23 the start of January. “I specially want to show what I can do in the Spring Classics,” he said. The Austrian returned from training with a hand injury suffered in mountain bike crash, but was able to fully participate in last week's team building exercise in the Austrian Alps.

Gufler, 26, is an Italian who has been with the team since 2008. “Alex is an unconditional team player and valuable helper,” said Kofler. “He also fits in well personally.”

The newest rider is also the youngest, 20-year-old Sebastian Baldauf. He comes over from the Milram Continental team, which will withdraw from the sport at the end of this year. “He is a climber who does well on long climbs and difficult one-day races,” according to Kofler.

Baldauf said, “My goals for 2010 are a medal at the German Under-23 championships and a top-15 placing in one of the difficult stage races, like the Bayern Rundfahrt.”