Dietziker re-signs with Vorarlberg-Corratec

Image 1 of 3 Paolo Bettini (Quick.Step) going hard with Haselbacher on his wheel (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 2 of 3 Andreas Dietziker (Team Volksbank) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 3 Switzerland's Andreas Dietziker (Vorarlberg - Corratec) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Andreas Dietziker will ride for Team Vorarlberg-Corratec again in 2010, bringing the Austrian Professional Continental team up to 17 riders for the coming season. A decision as to whether René Haselbacher will remain with the team is expected soon.

Dietziker, 27, will go into his third season with the team. “Last year I had a good spring and a good autumn. In 2010 I want to become more consistent and bring in good results over the whole season,” said the Swiss rider, who will concentrate on one-day races.

Dietziker and fellow-Swiss teammates Hubert Schwab and Reto Hollenstien all missed the team-building session earlier this month, as the trio undertook their annual military service. However, as Dietziker explained, the riders were able to combine their patriotic and professional duties.

“It's a pilot project of the Swiss federation, in which the cyclists are allowed to make their annual military service a training camp,” said Dietziker. “We profited from the perfect infrastructure there and worked on our base and stamina conditioning.”

Although Dietziker has confirmed for the 2010 season, Austrian René Haselbacher is yet to be named on the team's roster for next year. Haselbacher, 32, joined the team last season after two years with Astana and nine years with Gerolsteiner. He came down with mononucleosis in September and had to end his season early. The team said in a statement today that a decision concerning the his future is expected soon.