Visma-Lease a Bike stick to yellow and black with new kit for 2024

Image 1 of 5 Van Aert, Kuss, Vingegaard and Kooij present the new Visma-Lease a Bike kit (Image credit: Visma-Lease a Bike) Visma-Lease a Bike new kit for 2024 (Image credit: Visma-Lease a Bike) Wout van Aert in the new Visma-Lease a Bike kit (Image credit: Visma-Lease a Bike) Visma-Lease a Bike's national/continental champions (Image credit: Visma-Lease a Bike) Visma-Lease a Bike's new kit in action (Image credit: Visma-Lease a Bike)

Visma-Lease a Bike have unveiled their new men's and women's jerseys for the upcoming 2024 season with their new title sponsors front and centre, sticking to their former theme of yellow and black.

The Dutch side revealed their new look at their team presentation in Amsterdam, where the likes of Jonas Vingegaard, Fem van Empel and Wout van Aert donned the yellow jersey on stage.

Vingegaard, Van Empel and Sepp Kuss also confirmed at the presentation that they would extend until 2028, 2027 and 2027, respectively, as reported earlier in the day by the Belgian press.

“I really think it's a super nice kit,” said Wout van Aert in a press release. “We remain recognizable in the colours we have been using for so many years. Yellow is the highest achievement in our sport, so I find it symbolic that it's also the colour of our shirt. The brighter colour also makes us stand out even more. Additionally, this year, we have a nice, clean shirt. It looks very well crafted.”

This also means they will again have to ride in an alternative look during the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes to avoid any clashes with the race leader’s maillot jaune.

The team also presented some of their new riders joining the team, including Per Strand Hagenes, Matteo Jorgensen and Cian Uijtdebroeks, who, after all the drama with Bora-Hansgrohe, clearly believes he will be allowed to wear the Visma-Lease a Bike yellow jersey in 2024.

“Today, we are launching more than just a new kit,” said a proud CEO Richard Plugge. “Together with our new title sponsors, we are unveiling a new corporate identity that is fully reflected in that new kit. A corporate identity that keeps us close to ourselves and everything we have built over the past years: we remain yellow-black, and we continue to use the distinctive hexagon and honeycomb.

“We anchor these elements in the company behind our team. That company used to be called Blanco Pro Cycling but is now rebranded as Yellow B. At the same time, we have opted for a brighter shade of yellow, and our new main sponsors, Visma and Lease a Bike, are naturally featured in our new logo and team name. We are very pleased that Visma and Lease a Bike align with our vision to preserve our team colours and thus support us in our mission to build a legacy.”