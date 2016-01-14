Trending

UCI announces 2016 elite women's teams

Wiggle High5 ranked as top team at the start of 2016

Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5)

(Image credit: Wiggle High5)
Boels Dolmans meets for the first of three camps in Spain (bikes and clothing are 2015 Boels Dolmans team issued)

(Image credit: Irmo Keizer)
The 2016 Rabo-Liv team

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and her Bigla teammates check out the competition at sign in

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Gracie Elvin and her Orica-AIS team after winning the overall

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Tiff Cromwell in the Canyon//SRAM team kit

(Image credit: Canyon SRAM)

The UCI published the names and ranking order of the first 40 elite women’s teams registered with the sport governing body for the 2016 season. Wiggle High5 took the number one rank, which is based on the individual UCI points of the top four best riders for each team.

“On the basis of this ranking, the best teams will automatically be invited to participate in the major events on the calendar,” the statement from the UCI read. The team ranking also takes into account the UCI points earned from the team time trial at the World Championships in Richmond, Virginia, last September.

The UCI announced the inaugural Women’s WorldTour last fall that will include 17 events. The series includes a mix of one-day races and stage races. The Women’s WorldTour will replace the World Cup.

According to the UCI’s statement, organisers of events on the Women’s WorldTour are obliged to send invitations to the top 20 UCI women’s teams for one-day races and the top 10 UCI women’s teams for stage races.

In addition, organisers of 1.1- and 2.1-level events are obliged to send invitations to the top 10 2016 UCI women’s teams and the top five nations of the 2015 UCI nation’s ranking, which are the Netherlands, USA, Italy, Australia and Great Britain.

The top 10 UCI women’s teams, according to the UCI’s statement, are Wiggle High5, Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team, Boels Dolmans, Canyon//SRAM, Cervelo Bigla, Orica-AIS, Hitec Products, Cylance Pro Cycling, Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank and Liv Plantur.

2016 UCI elite women's teams

#Team
1Wiggle High53390.5
2Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3120.5
3Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2929.92
4Canyon Sram Racing2433
5Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team1482.17
6Orica - AIS1330.34
7Hitec Products1275.17
8Cylance Pro Cycling854
9Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank762.67
10Team Liv-Plantur730
11UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team688.33
12Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86578
13BTC City Ljubljana531
14Bepink530.5
15Astana Women's Team464
16Ale' Cipollini457
17Lotto Soudal Ladies454.67
18Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team445.75
19Lensworld-Zannata405.5
20Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx345
21Servetto Footon317
22Inpa - Bianchi305
23Twenty16 - Ridebiker293
24Bizkaia - Durango252.67
25Rally Cycling208
26S.C. Michela Fanini140
27Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team136
28China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling130
29Xirayas De San Luis93
30Aromitalia Vaiano89.5
31Lointek66
32Weber Shimano Ladies Power61
33Hagens Berman /Supermint Pro Cycling Team57
34Colavita/Bianchi34
35Podium Ambition Pro Cycling P/B Club La Santa31
36Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling23
37Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö14
38Team BMS Birn11
39Top Girls Fassa Bortolo8
40Drops Cycling Team