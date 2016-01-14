UCI announces 2016 elite women's teams
Wiggle High5 ranked as top team at the start of 2016
The UCI published the names and ranking order of the first 40 elite women’s teams registered with the sport governing body for the 2016 season. Wiggle High5 took the number one rank, which is based on the individual UCI points of the top four best riders for each team.
“On the basis of this ranking, the best teams will automatically be invited to participate in the major events on the calendar,” the statement from the UCI read. The team ranking also takes into account the UCI points earned from the team time trial at the World Championships in Richmond, Virginia, last September.
The UCI announced the inaugural Women’s WorldTour last fall that will include 17 events. The series includes a mix of one-day races and stage races. The Women’s WorldTour will replace the World Cup.
According to the UCI’s statement, organisers of events on the Women’s WorldTour are obliged to send invitations to the top 20 UCI women’s teams for one-day races and the top 10 UCI women’s teams for stage races.
In addition, organisers of 1.1- and 2.1-level events are obliged to send invitations to the top 10 2016 UCI women’s teams and the top five nations of the 2015 UCI nation’s ranking, which are the Netherlands, USA, Italy, Australia and Great Britain.
The top 10 UCI women’s teams, according to the UCI’s statement, are Wiggle High5, Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team, Boels Dolmans, Canyon//SRAM, Cervelo Bigla, Orica-AIS, Hitec Products, Cylance Pro Cycling, Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank and Liv Plantur.
2016 UCI elite women's teams
|#
|Team
|1
|Wiggle High5
|3390.5
|2
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3120.5
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2929.92
|4
|Canyon Sram Racing
|2433
|5
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1482.17
|6
|Orica - AIS
|1330.34
|7
|Hitec Products
|1275.17
|8
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|854
|9
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|762.67
|10
|Team Liv-Plantur
|730
|11
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team
|688.33
|12
|Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|578
|13
|BTC City Ljubljana
|531
|14
|Bepink
|530.5
|15
|Astana Women's Team
|464
|16
|Ale' Cipollini
|457
|17
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|454.67
|18
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|445.75
|19
|Lensworld-Zannata
|405.5
|20
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|345
|21
|Servetto Footon
|317
|22
|Inpa - Bianchi
|305
|23
|Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|293
|24
|Bizkaia - Durango
|252.67
|25
|Rally Cycling
|208
|26
|S.C. Michela Fanini
|140
|27
|Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|136
|28
|China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|130
|29
|Xirayas De San Luis
|93
|30
|Aromitalia Vaiano
|89.5
|31
|Lointek
|66
|32
|Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|61
|33
|Hagens Berman /Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|57
|34
|Colavita/Bianchi
|34
|35
|Podium Ambition Pro Cycling P/B Club La Santa
|31
|36
|Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling
|23
|37
|Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|14
|38
|Team BMS Birn
|11
|39
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|8
|40
|Drops Cycling Team
