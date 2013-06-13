Visconti, Debusschere out of Tour de Suisse

Image 1 of 2 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol) made the breakaway but flatted out of it (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Two crashes marred the fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse with Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) forced to abandon while Lotto Belisol's Jens Debusschere fractured a bone in his wrist.

Visconti had been placed fourth overall heading into Wednesday's stage before a crash early in the day ended his race. According to his team, the Italian crashed at high speed and suffered multiple abrasions. He was taken to hospital in Baden for further treatment with several stitches required in his left thigh while serious injury was ruled out.

The 30-year-old will arrive back in Italy on Thursday to continue his recovery.

Meantime, Debusschere's crash occurred with a little over 30km remaining in the stage. The 23-year-old was one of several riders that came down when a bus forced a narrowing of the road. Debusschere was able to complete the stage however it was revealed later in hospital that he had suffered a fractured ulna.

"There is nothing to be done, crashes happen when you are a cyclist," the Belgian said. "I was riding in the middle of the peloton when a signal man indicated that we had to swerve. Some riders hit the brakes and then we came together. I could not move out.

"I immediately felt that something wasn't right but I decided to ride on because the damage might not be that bad."

Debusschere will rest for a few days before resuming training on the rollers.