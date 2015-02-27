Video: What's on Daniel Oss' playlist?
Italian discusses music and winning with BMC
BMC's Daniel Oss is not only one of the top riders in the peloton and a member of the team's world champion team time trial squad, he's a music aficionado with wide-ranging tastes.
Oss currently mixes the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion with a variety of underground Italian bands, and he doesn't just listen to music - he's taken up the bass guitar for fun. Will there be a pro cyclist band on the horizon?
In all seriousness, Oss came out of the winter in good form and enjoyed his time in the Dubai Tour. He talks about the season's short and long-term goals, which of course include the defence of its world title in Richmond in September.
Click here to subscribe to Cyclingnews' YouTube channel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy