Video: What's on Daniel Oss' playlist?

Image 1 of 6 Daniel Oss does a turn on the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Daniel Oss (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Daniel Oss and Marcus Burghardt lead the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wins and teammate Daniel Oss celebrates in Bastogne (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 6 Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) won stage 3 at the Tour of Austria while teammate Daniel Oss placed second. (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 6 of 6 Manuel Quinziato and Daniel Oss chat with Paolo Bettini at the Dubai Tour. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

BMC's Daniel Oss is not only one of the top riders in the peloton and a member of the team's world champion team time trial squad, he's a music aficionado with wide-ranging tastes.

Oss currently mixes the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion with a variety of underground Italian bands, and he doesn't just listen to music - he's taken up the bass guitar for fun. Will there be a pro cyclist band on the horizon?

In all seriousness, Oss came out of the winter in good form and enjoyed his time in the Dubai Tour. He talks about the season's short and long-term goals, which of course include the defence of its world title in Richmond in September.

