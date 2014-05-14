Video: Wegmann on Farrar's Giro d'Italia prospects

Image 1 of 3 Fabian Wegmann (Garmin Barracuda) gives an interview (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 2 of 3 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 3 of 3 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) was happy in second place in Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

It’s safe to say that Garmin-Sharp’s Giro d’Italia hasn’t gone to plan. They lost their main general classification hope and a key domestique in Dan Martin and Koldo Fernandez.

In the first week of the race, the team is now looking to sprinter Tyler Farrar to turn their fortunes around. Farrar has won two stages of the Giro d’Italia before and was on form at the Classics, finishing second behind Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) at Scheldeprijs.

Cyclingnews caught up with his teammate Fabian Wegmann, who was confident about the American’s prospects in the bunch sprints. “Kittel is now out so I think that there is the possibility to win a stage,” Wegmann told Cyclingnews.

“Giant are still good, they have a lot of good sprinters and FDJ with Bouhanni and Trek are also good. There are a lot of sprinters still there, but I think that Tyler can beat them all.”

Farrar and Wegmann made it into the break of stage five of the Giro d’Italia, along with sprinters Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Elia Viviani (Cannondale), with victory in mind.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews YouTube channel, click here