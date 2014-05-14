Video: Ben Swift discusses upcoming Giro d'Italia stages
Team Sky rider targets stage five
Ben Swift (Team Sky) has already come close to a stage win at the 2014 Giro d'Italia only to see a flying Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) blast past and claim a second consecutive win on stage three.
Related Articles
Swift savours third place on Milan-San Remo debut
Swift looking to capture “lumpy” stage wins for Team Sky at the Giro d'Italia
inCycle video: A brief history of the Giro d'Italia
Viviani: I thought I was in a head-to-head with Swift
Kittel's Giro d'Italia sprint rivals left baffled about how to beat him
Ahead of a pair of rolling stages in Italy, Swift explained to Cyclingnews that stage five in particular suits both his, and teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen's, characteristics.
While Swift will be hoping to claim a debut Grand Tour stage in coming days, with Kittel abandoning the race, the 26-year-old could also look to the flatter sprint stages coming up.
Subscribe to the Cyclingnews YouTube channel here
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy