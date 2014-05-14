Trending

Video: Ben Swift discusses upcoming Giro d'Italia stages

Team Sky rider targets stage five

Ben Swift (Team Sky) has already come close to a stage win at the 2014 Giro d'Italia only to see a flying Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) blast past and claim a second consecutive win on stage three.

Ahead of a pair of rolling stages in Italy, Swift explained to Cyclingnews that stage five in particular suits both his, and teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen's, characteristics.

While Swift will be hoping to claim a debut Grand Tour stage in coming days, with Kittel abandoning the race, the 26-year-old could also look to the flatter sprint stages coming up.

