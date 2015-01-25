Video: Tour Down Under stage six highlights
Dennis seals overall victory as Wippert wins big in Adelaide
Rohan Dennis (BMC) sealed overall victory in the Tour Down Under, finishing safely in the peloton during the final circuit stage in the centre of Adelaide.
He pulled on the final ochre-coloured jersey in front of a huge crowd, finishing two seconds ahead of Richie Porte (Team Sky) and 20 seconds ahead of teammate Cadel Evans (BMC), who was riding his last ever WorldTour race of his distinguished career.
Dennis is third rider from South Australia to win the Tour Down Under in the history of the race.
The final circuit stage traditionally ends in a high-speed sprint and Wouter Wippert (Drapac) surprised the WorldTour sprinters to take the Australian team's first ever stage victory in the race. Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) and several other sprinters were delayed by a late crash and Wippert beat Australian national champion Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) and Borus Vallée (Lotto Belisol).
For a full stage report and photo gallery, click here.
Watch the stage six highlights and interviews with Dennis and Wippert below and to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
