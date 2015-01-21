Video: Q&A with Rolf Aldag

Image 1 of 4 Rolf Aldag chats at the start. (Image credit: Gregor Brown/Cyclingnews.com) Image 2 of 4 Rolf Aldag at Paris-Tours 2005 (Image credit: Régis Garnier) Image 3 of 4 Rolf Aldag and Lars Teutenberg sit down for an equipment talk prior to the 2011 edition of Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Matt Pacocha) Image 4 of 4 Fromer T-Mobile rider Rolf Aldag (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Etixx-QuickStep directeur sportif Rolf Aldag spent 15 seasons as a professional cyclist before he turned to management in 2006. A former German national champion, he turned professional with Helvetia in 1991 but spent most of his career riding with fellow German Erik Zabel at Team Telekom. He now plies his trade advising some of the world’s top cyclists.

Aldag sat down with Cyclingnews for a Q&A during Etixx-QuickStep’s recent training camp in Calpe to discuss his path into cycling, outgrowing his first bike in the space of a month and whether or not he would have taken up cycling had he known about the doping problems rife in the sport. The 46-year-old also talks about riding stage 15 of the 1995 Tour de France when Fabio Casartelli was tragically killed.

You can watch the fascinating interview below