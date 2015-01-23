Video: On-board with Roy in Tour Down Under crash

Image 1 of 3 Jeremy Roy (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Katusha riders Aleksei Tcatevich and Vladimir Isaichev walk to the team pits after the mass crash in the last 300m of the stage (Image credit: Regallo) Image 3 of 3 Lotto-Jumbo riders and Lars Boom (Astana) finish the stage on foot (Image credit: Regallo)

The finalé of stage four of the Tour Down Under was marred by a crash in the last 300 metres. Only 10 riders managed to make it through as the fallers were strewn across the road.

Jeremy Roy was one of the many to get caught up behind the crash but, luckily for the Frenchman, he was able to pick his way through the chaos unscathed and the FDJ rider caught the whole incident on his on-board camera.

From the footage you can see one rider go down near the front and the frantic nature of a sprint means that it quickly snowballs into a big crash as those who can’t avoid the fallers are catapulted off their bikes. Two of Roy’s FDJ.fr teammates, Lorrenzo Manzin and Olivier Le Gac, are also involved in the incident and will not start the fifth stage.

