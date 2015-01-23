Trending

Video: Highlights of von Hoff's victory on stage 4 of the Tour Down Under

Watch UniSA rider claim his first WorldTour win

Steele von Hoff (UniSA)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Steele von Hoff was a very happy man today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis (BMC) collects his second ochre leader's jersey of the race

(Image credit: Regallo)
Steele von Hoff (UniSA-Australia) wins in Mount Barker

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Steele von Hoff continued UniSA-Australia's brilliant run at the Tour Down Under with his sprint victory on stage four.

Von Hoff showed the turn of speed that made him an exciting prospect in his two seasons with Garmin-Sharp. The Australian, who now rides for British continental team NFTO, avoided the late crash that sent a number of riders to hospital to beat Orica-GreenEdge's Daryl Impey and Drapac's Wouter Wippert.

Race leader Rohan Dennis (BMC) also avoided the carnage in the final 300 metres to keep hold of his jersey ahead of tomorrow’s stage to Willunga Hill.

