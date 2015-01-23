Video: Highlights of von Hoff's victory on stage 4 of the Tour Down Under
Watch UniSA rider claim his first WorldTour win
Steele von Hoff continued UniSA-Australia's brilliant run at the Tour Down Under with his sprint victory on stage four.
Related Articles
Von Hoff showed the turn of speed that made him an exciting prospect in his two seasons with Garmin-Sharp. The Australian, who now rides for British continental team NFTO, avoided the late crash that sent a number of riders to hospital to beat Orica-GreenEdge's Daryl Impey and Drapac's Wouter Wippert.
Race leader Rohan Dennis (BMC) also avoided the carnage in the final 300 metres to keep hold of his jersey ahead of tomorrow’s stage to Willunga Hill.
Watch the stage four highlights below and to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy