Video: Tour Down Under stage five highlights

Image 1 of 4 Richie Porte (Team Sky) drops Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Regallo) Image 2 of 4 A very happy Richie Porte (Team Sky) post stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Richie Porte (Team Sky) with Rohan Dennis (BMC) on his wheel (Image credit: Regallo) Image 4 of 4 Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the ochre jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Richie Porte (Team Sky) was crowned the king of Willunga Hill after winning stage five of the Tour Down Under with an impresisve solo attack but Rohan Dennis (BMC) managed to limit his losses in the final kilometre and so hold on to the race leader's ochre-coloured jersey after a spectacular finale to the stage.

Dennis leads Porte by just two seconds before Sunday's final stage in downtown Adelaide. It will be difficult for the Tasmanian to snatch victory with the sprinters expected to dominate the finish and so take the bonus seconds but he will no-doubt try something. Dennis will be able to rely on his BMC teammates and especially Cadel Evans, who has helped his young teammates despite riding his final WorldTour race of his career.

The stage was marked by an early breakaway with early race leader Jack Bobridge (UniSA) in the move. He stayed away alone and was first over the top of Willunga Hill, with a final lap and the climb to the finish still to go. That gave him enough points to secure overall success in the climber's competition and so win the blue polka-dot jersey.

