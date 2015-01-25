Video: Jeremy Roy avoids the crashes at the Tour Down Under
FDJ rider captures more action with on-bike cameras
Jeremy Roy (FDJ) has again highlighted his impressive bike handling skills and his good fortune at the Tour Down Under, in a short video filmed with on-board video cameras during the final stage of the race.
Related Articles
Roy managed to swerve out of the way of one crash and then a rear-facing camera shows how he avoided the second, bigger crash that stopped Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) from contesting the sprint for stage victory.
To watch the stage 4 video click here.
Watch the stage 6 highlights and interviews with Dennis and Wippert here and to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy