Video: Tour de Romandie stage 2 highlights

Image 1 of 5 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) in yellow at the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) in yellow. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) at the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Michael Albasini salutes his win. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins in Saint-Imier at the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) delivered a well-timed sprint to land victory on stage two of the Tour de Romandie in Saint-Imier and move into the yellow jersey of race leader after the ascent of the Col de la Vue des Alpes had whittled down the peloton significantly in the finale.

Albasini showed considerable nous to dive for Nathan Haas’ wheel inside the final 200 metres and then powered away to claim the stage victory ahead of Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling). Julian Alaphilippe, whose Etixx-QuickStep teammate Tony Martin had done so much to ensure a sprint finish, started his effort from too far back and had to settle for third.