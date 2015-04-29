Video: Tour de Romandie stage 2 highlights
Albasini takes stage and lead from Thomas
Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) delivered a well-timed sprint to land victory on stage two of the Tour de Romandie in Saint-Imier and move into the yellow jersey of race leader after the ascent of the Col de la Vue des Alpes had whittled down the peloton significantly in the finale.
Related Articles
Albasini showed considerable nous to dive for Nathan Haas’ wheel inside the final 200 metres and then powered away to claim the stage victory ahead of Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling). Julian Alaphilippe, whose Etixx-QuickStep teammate Tony Martin had done so much to ensure a sprint finish, started his effort from too far back and had to settle for third.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy