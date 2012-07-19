Trending

Video: Tour de France Stage 16 highlights

Voeckler takes solo victory

Image 1 of 5

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) emerged from an early 38-man break to win alone at the end of stage 16.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) emerged from an early 38-man break to win alone at the end of stage 16.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 5

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) is the new leader of the mountains classification.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) is the new leader of the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

Frenchman Thomas Voeckler and Brice Feillu emerged from the early 38-man break.

Frenchman Thomas Voeckler and Brice Feillu emerged from the early 38-man break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 5

Sky's Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome keep a close eye on GC rival Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Sky's Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome keep a close eye on GC rival Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 5

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads Sky's Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome across the finish line.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads Sky's Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome across the finish line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Frenchman Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) rode to his second 2012 Tour de France stage victory on Wednesday, prevailing on Stage 16 to Bagnères-de-Luchon after 197km.

Related Articles

Video: Tour de France Stage 15 highlights

Voeckler solos to second Tour stage win

Video: Kessiakoff left stunned by "superb" Voeckler

Voeckler also took the lead in the king of the mountains classification, getting the better of Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) with the Frenchman holding a narrow four-point lead at day's end.

General classification hopeful Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) did his best to put a dint in the overall lead of Bradley Wiggins (Sky) but his attack was unsuccessful. Wiggins, teammate and second-placed overall teammate Chris Froome along with the Italian finished the stage together meaning the virtual podium remains unchanged for another day.

 