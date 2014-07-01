Video: Tour de France key climbs
The mountains that will make the race
The saying of the Tour de France always goes: "the race doesn't start until the mountains". While there are plenty of ascents prior to the stage 8 finish at the La Mauselaine ski station in Gérardmer, where the first big test of the general classification contenders lies, it is what comes after this stage that will really separate the climbers.
A summit finish follows on stage 10 at La Planche des Belles Filles, again in Chamrousse on stage 13 and stage 14 in Risoul. The race then heads into the Pyrenees for a difficult last week.
But it is not just the final climbs that can decide the general classification. There are some very tough climbs in the middle of stages that can make or break a rider, leaving him on the back foot heading into the stage finale.
Cyclingnews lists five key climbs of this year's Tour de France in this video.
