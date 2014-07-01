The 2014 Tour de France: key figures
The numbers behind the world's biggest annual sporting event
With the Grand Depart of the 101st Tour de France this Saturday in Yorkshire, the city of Leeds is readying itself for the 198 riders and 22 teams who will start this year's race.
Related Articles
The 2014 edition of La Grand Boucle will visit four countries and cover 3,664km over 21 stages which includes 9 flat stages, 5 hill stages, 6 mountain stages with 5 altitude finishes, 1 individual time trial stage and 2 rest days.
Cyclingnews continues its countdown to the Tour with all the key figures of the world's largest annual cycling event courtesy of race organiser ASO.
The Tour de France by Numbers
4,500 people: organisers - teams - media - partners - publicity caravan - providers
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy