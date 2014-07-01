The 2014 Tour de France: key figures

Image 1 of 4 The 2014 Tour de France route (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 4 Gary Verity, the chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, proudly presented Yorkshire as the hosts of the Grand Depart (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 A fly-over in Paris as the city celebrates the 100th Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Fireworks burst over the Leeds Town Hall following the press conference to announce the opening stages of the 2014 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP)

With the Grand Depart of the 101st Tour de France this Saturday in Yorkshire, the city of Leeds is readying itself for the 198 riders and 22 teams who will start this year's race.

The 2014 edition of La Grand Boucle will visit four countries and cover 3,664km over 21 stages which includes 9 flat stages, 5 hill stages, 6 mountain stages with 5 altitude finishes, 1 individual time trial stage and 2 rest days.

Cyclingnews continues its countdown to the Tour with all the key figures of the world's largest annual cycling event courtesy of race organiser ASO.

The Tour de France by Numbers

4,500 people: organisers - teams - media - partners - publicity caravan - providers



