Video: Top 5 wildcards to watch at the Tour de France

Image 1 of 3 Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) launches an attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Tour de France is just around the corner and it will offer a chance for opportunistic riders to add their names to its history books by riding in decisive breakaway, attacking to steal stage wins and maybe even the yellow jersey. There are plenty of riders ready to take chances during the 21 days or racing that starts on July 5 in Leeds, Yorkshire and ends on July 27 along the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

One of the most aggressive riders in the peloton will be veteran Jens Voigt from the Trek Factory Racing team. He is never afraid to force a breakaway, whether it's on the flats, in the hills or even on a mountaintop finish. In what could be his farewell Tour de France, we expect to see the German all-rounder fighting until the very end. He will no doubt leave behind a tough workman’s legacy for the future Grand Tour riders to follow.

Our latest video highlights five of the wildcard riders that we think will have an impact on this year's race.

