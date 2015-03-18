Video: Top 10 riders to watch in Milan-San Remo

Image 1 of 5 The 2014 Milan San Remo podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 The 2013 San Remo podium (L-R): Peter Sagan, Gerald Ciolek and Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 On the podium with Haussler and Cavendish in Milan San Remo (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 5 The Milan-San Remo sprinters head to the finish in Via Roma (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo and hugs his teammate Luca Paolini (Image credit: Sirotti)

Milan-San Remo is the first major classic of the season and at almost 300 kilometres it is the longest one-day race on the calendar. After two weather affected races in recent years the riders will be hoping for some dry roads en-route to San Remo.

The organisers have made a few small changes to the route for this year, with the traditional run-in of the Capi, Cipressa and Poggio before finishing on the Via Roma for the first time since 2007. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) will be back to defend his title, hoping to become the first rider since Erik Zabel in 2001 to win back-to-back races.

With fewer climbs, the course should favour the sprinters but the shorter run off the Poggio to the finish lends itself to a break staying away.

