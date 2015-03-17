Video: I still get goosebumps remembering Milan-San Remo, says Kristoff

Image 1 of 4 Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 The podium in Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Alexander Kristoff after the win. Image 4 of 4 Hugs all around for Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) had always shown huge promise but it was his victory at Milan-San Remo last year that really put the Norwegian on the map. It was a sign of things to come for Kristoff and he went on to win two stages of the Tour de France just a few months later.

Cyclingnews caught up with Kristoff ahead of his title defence this weekend to talk about his memories of the race as a young boy, what it was like winning in 2014 and his thoughts on the new route for this season.

“I couldn’t really believe what I was achieving at that moment. When I crossed the line I was winning a monument as the first Norwegian in history. It was a great moment and I still remember it and get goosebumps,” Kristoff said of winning the last edition ahead of Fabian Cancellara.

