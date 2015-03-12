Trending

Video: Sagan targets Milan-San Remo, Flanders and Roubaix

Tinkoff leader looking for first win of 2015

Image 1 of 6

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) looking for more stage wins in Tour of Oman

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) looking for more stage wins in Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 6

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff - Saxo) -

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff - Saxo) -
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 6

Peter Sagan and Zdenek Stybar

Peter Sagan and Zdenek Stybar
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 6

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) was frustrated to finish second

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) was frustrated to finish second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 6

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo, rear) begins to get dropped from the breakaway

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo, rear) begins to get dropped from the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 6

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Before the hostilities started Wednesday at Tirreno-Adriatico, Tinkoff-Saxo's Peter Sagan spoke with Cyclingnews about his season so far, his targets for the Classics and what the absence of Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) will mean for the spring races.

Related Articles

Sagan leads Tinkoff-Saxo at Strade Bianche

Cancellara and Sagan chasing stage victories at Tirreno-Adriatico

Sagan is still waiting for his first win with Tinkoff-Saxo, although he was second twice at the Tour of Qatar and has nine top-10 finishes this season. He had a difficult day at Strade Bianche, where he initiated an attack but was eventually dropped from the lead group and finished 31st. The 25-year-old Slovakian champion bounced back with a ninth-place finish in the Tirreno-Adriatico prologue, coming in six seconds behind winner Adriano Malori (Movistar).

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.