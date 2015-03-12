Video: Sagan targets Milan-San Remo, Flanders and Roubaix
Tinkoff leader looking for first win of 2015
Before the hostilities started Wednesday at Tirreno-Adriatico, Tinkoff-Saxo's Peter Sagan spoke with Cyclingnews about his season so far, his targets for the Classics and what the absence of Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) will mean for the spring races.
Sagan is still waiting for his first win with Tinkoff-Saxo, although he was second twice at the Tour of Qatar and has nine top-10 finishes this season. He had a difficult day at Strade Bianche, where he initiated an attack but was eventually dropped from the lead group and finished 31st. The 25-year-old Slovakian champion bounced back with a ninth-place finish in the Tirreno-Adriatico prologue, coming in six seconds behind winner Adriano Malori (Movistar).
