Video: A look at the pro bikes at the Tour of Qatar
HTC-Highroad mechanic talks wheels and conditions
The Tour of Qatar may not have the challenging parcours of Paris-Roubaix or the steep peaks of the Plan de Corones at the Giro d'Italia but it still throws up a number of obstacles for teams and mechanics.
Heavy winds and poorly surfaced roads are the biggest challenges, as explained in this exclusive video interview with HTC-Highroad mechanic Gary Blem.
Also, take a look at some of the new rides on display this season, including bikes from the teams of Quickstep, Katusha and ISD amongst others.
