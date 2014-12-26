Video: Q&A with Gerald Ciolek
German talks his first bike, cycling heroes, worst day on the bike
Gerald Ciolek is gearing up for his third season with the MTN-Qhubeka team, which he hopes will begin with a bang at the Ruta del Sol at the beginning of February. Ciolek is looking to return to the form that saw him take victory at Milan-San Remo in 2013 after a 2014 season that produced just a single victory.
Cyclingnews sat down with the German sprinter at the team’s training camp earlier this year. In the first in a series of video Q&As with some of the professional peloton’s best riders. Ciolek reveals how he got into cycling, who were his cycling heroes and his worst day on the bike.
