Video: Q&A with Gerald Ciolek

Image 1 of 5 Gerald Ciolek (MTN), talking to the media after the stage. (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 2 of 5 Gerald Ciolek with a dolphin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Gerald Ciolek is taking no risks in the South African sun (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 4 of 5 Gerald Ciolek (MTN Qhubeka) was a surprise winner in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Gerald Ciolek (MTN) (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es)

Gerald Ciolek is gearing up for his third season with the MTN-Qhubeka team, which he hopes will begin with a bang at the Ruta del Sol at the beginning of February. Ciolek is looking to return to the form that saw him take victory at Milan-San Remo in 2013 after a 2014 season that produced just a single victory.

Cyclingnews sat down with the German sprinter at the team’s training camp earlier this year. In the first in a series of video Q&As with some of the professional peloton’s best riders. Ciolek reveals how he got into cycling, who were his cycling heroes and his worst day on the bike.

