Video: Q&A with Allan Peiper

Image 1 of 4 Sporting Manager Allan Peiper congratulated and thanked staffers for the work put in to help the BMC Racing Team finish the season runner-up in the WorldTour standings. (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 2 of 4 The cover of A Peiper's Tale. (Image credit: John Flynn) Image 3 of 4 Allan Peiper is the managing directeur sportif of the BMC Racing Team (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 4 of 4 Allan Peiper (Image credit: John Flynn)

Allan Peiper, performance manager of BMC Racing, is one of the most experienced characters in professional cycling. As a young Australian he ventured to Europe in order to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional rider and in a long career rode alongside some of the most celebrated riders of a generation at Peugeot and Panasonic after graduating through the ACBB amateur club system in the 1980s.

Since his retirement he has worked at a number of teams in management roles, including Lotto, Columbia HTC, Garmin and now BMC Racing. He hs helped guide the likes of Mark Cavendish, Taylor Phinney and Cadel Evans to success.

During BMC’s recent training camp in Spain, Cyclingnews sat down with Peiper for this video Q&A in which the Australian talks about his very first bike, his very first race and some of the lessons he learned as a professional. From handicap track races in Victoria to living with the Planckaert family, knocking out his own teeth and the Tour of Flanders. This video is a must-watch.

