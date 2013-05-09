Video: Phinney on the Giro d'Italia and shoes

Image 1 of 4 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Taylor Phinney signs in (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 BMC directeur sportif Max Sciandri and Taylor Phinney at the pre-Giro press conference in Naples (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Taylor Phinney's footwear choice for the pre-Giro press conference (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

While Taylor Phinney (BMC) had a dream debut at the Giro d'Italia in 2012, winning the prologue time trial and holding the maglia rosa through the stage 4 team time trial, this year's Giro has been a different affair for the 22-year-old American. In the opening week of this edition of the Italian Grand Tour, Phinney has been affected by allergies plus a fever and is "taking it day-by-day" to nurse himself back into health.

Nonetheless, Phinney remains in good spirits and in this exclusive video with Cyclingnews he speaks about his love of shoes.

"Anyone who follows me on Twitter or Instagram knows I'm quite passionate about shoes, both cycling shoes and normal shoes," said Phinney. The BMC rider provides insight into his favorite footwear, both on and off the bike, and relates how he wants to "put some style back into the peloton".