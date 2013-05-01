Evans and Phinney lead BMC at the Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 3 Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 3 Ivan Santaromita AND Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 2011 Tour de France champion Cadel Evans (BMC) signs an autograph after a pre-Tour training ride in Liege. (Image credit: AFP)

The BMC team has confirmed its line-up for the Giro d'Italia, with Cadel Evans and Taylor Phinney leading the balanced squad for the first Grand Tour of the 2013 season.

Evans changed his race programme to include the Giro d'Italia as he recovers from the virus that affected his 2012 season. He last rode the Giro d'Italia in 2010 when he won the rain-soaked stage to Montalcino on the dirt roads of Tuscany. He also wore the pink jersey for a day, won the points jersey and was fifth overall behind winner Ivan Basso.

Phinney won the opening time trial stage and wore the pink jersey for three days last year, quickly becoming a favourite with the Italian tifosi thanks to his excellent Italian and friendly nature. The young American will likely target the sprints and play a key role in the stage two team time trial.





Blythe could also challenge in the sprints, while Cummings and Oss could target stage victories.

Fabio Baldato and Max Sciandri are the directeur sportif for the race. Both rode the Giro d'Italia several times during their own professional careers.

The Giro d'Italia begins on Saturday with a 130km road stage in the centre of Naples.