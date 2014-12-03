Video: Onboard with Sven Nys at the Milton Keynes Cyclo-cross

Image 1 of 3 Sven Nys finishes in eighth place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bike component maker Shimano has released an onboard video of Sven Nys (Crelan-AA-Drink) in action at the Milton Keynes World Cup race.

Nys had on-bike cameras fitted to the front and rear of his bike, capturing the action from the start of the race, during bike changes, and the racing on the technical off-camber slopes of the course. The cameras are often splattered in mud but this only adds to the feel of being on Nys' bike. The video even captures the moment the Belgian bunny-hops up the steps in the final part of the race.

Nys dropped his chain early on in the race, losing any chance of success but fought back to finish eighth, 1:12 behind lone winner Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games).

The video was created using Shimano's Sport Camera.

Shimano is due to publish an onboard video of Katie Compton racing at Milton Keynes later on Wednesday.

