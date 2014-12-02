Video exclusive: Tinkoff-Saxo on-bike training footage
WorldTour team enjoying the mountains of Gran Canaria
Alberto Contador's Tinkoff-Saxo team have begun their December training camp in Gran Canaria, Spain. The WorldTour team will base themselves on the island over the coming days as they build up to the coming season, and have been taking on long rides in the mountainous terrain.
Related Articles
On Monday the team unveiled their new training team kit and during the training ride two on-board cameras were fitted on team bikes.
Cyclingnews has been given exclusive footage of the riders training, including new recruit Peter Sagan.
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy