Video exclusive: Tinkoff-Saxo on-bike training footage

Image 1 of 2 Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 2 of 2 Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media)

Alberto Contador's Tinkoff-Saxo team have begun their December training camp in Gran Canaria, Spain. The WorldTour team will base themselves on the island over the coming days as they build up to the coming season, and have been taking on long rides in the mountainous terrain.

On Monday the team unveiled their new training team kit and during the training ride two on-board cameras were fitted on team bikes.

Cyclingnews has been given exclusive footage of the riders training, including new recruit Peter Sagan.

