Video: Nicolas Roche's S-Works Tarmac

Image 1 of 4 Nico Roche asking for some assistance (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Nicolas Roche shops at the Sky Mall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) has been in demand in Ireland (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nicolas Roche's hope for a good result in the overall classification of the Giro d'Italia were shattered in the sixth stage when the Irishman lost over 15 minutes on the other GC contenders.

Stage victories and the support of Tinkoff-Saxo team leader Rafa Majka are all that remain for Roche in Italy. He hopes to do so on his Specialized S-Works Tarmac and in this exclusive video Tinkoff-Saxo's chief mechanic Christophe Desimpelaere shows the bike Roche uses.

It's a 2014 S-Works Tarmac model fitted with carbon Zipp wheels, a 12 centimetre Zipp stem, 42 centimetres Zipp handlebars and Zipp seat post in carbon. Italian brand Prologo supplies the saddles to the now Russian team and they are produced in the Tinkoff-Sax colour scheme.

Tinkoff-Saxo uses SRAM group sets. Roche's Tarmac is fitted with a SRAM red 11-speed and drive train depending on the stage the peloton is facing in the Giro d'Italia.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.