Video: Goss confident ahead of Gent-Wevelgem

Matthew Goss (GreenEdge) lines up for Gent-Wevelgem with an opportunity to win his first individual race of the season but with so many class sprinters in the field the Australian is well aware of how tough the task will be.

The GreenEdge leader has finished 3rd in Gent-Wevelgem before (2009) having been part of a large break that survived until the finish. However unlike conditions that day, when rain and blustery conditions decimated the field, Goss and his competition can expect bright skies and relatively little wind.

It all points to the strong possibility of a bunch sprint and should Goss make it over the climbs and to the run-in to Wevelgem he says he’s confident of coming away with the win.

In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews Goss talks about his form, his preparation and his rivals.

