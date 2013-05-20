Video: Klier debuts as team director at Giro d'Italia

Andreas Klier (Garmin-Sharp) at the 2013 Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andreas Klier recently brought his 17-year career as a professional cyclist to a conclusion, but the 37-year-old German has opted to remain in the sport with Garmin-Sharp and has brought his considerable experience from within the peloton to his new position as team director.

"I don't regret that I've stopped cycling, and I really like my new job," said Klier.

In this exclusive video with Cyclingnews, Klier discusses the highs and lows of his debut stint as team director at the Giro d'Italia where the US WorldTour squad achieved a morale-boosting victory from Ramunas Navardauskas one day after defending champion Ryder Hesjedal conceded more than 20 minutes to his rival overall contenders and dropped from overall contention.

Find out more by clicking on the video below: