Video: Impey, Lancaster on the team dynamic within Orica GreenEdge
Former Tour leader says there's an important emphasis on fun
Not only do riders have to suffer through three weeks of a grand tour, but also three weeks of each other.
In this video, two of Orica GreenEdge's strongmen Brett Lancaster and Daryl Impey who spent two of the team's four days in the maillot jaune this Tour de France, takes Cyclingnews through some of the quirks within the squad's dynamic.
"Generally we get on really well and I think the most important part of this team is that we have a lot of fun," says Impey.
Lancaster, currently riding his sixth Tour, also reveals that a team debrief occurs each day as a way of giving everyone the opportunity to get any niggles off their chests.
"So we don't go back to the room and bitch about each other," he explains.
Watch more on the video below.
