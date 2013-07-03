Video: O'Grady and White on a big day for Orica GreenEdge

Image 1 of 5 Australian Stuart O'Grady pulled on the maillot jaune in the 2001 Tour after a breakaway (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 5 Riders from Orica GreenEdge get ready for the TT (Image credit: www.allaboutcycling.de) Image 3 of 5 Orica-GreenEdge's Stuart O'Grady (left) and sports director Matt White before the start of the Down Under Classic in Adelaide. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 5 Svein Tuft heads up the Orica-GreenEdge assault on the Tour's team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Yellow jersey Simon Gerrans and his Orica GreenEdge teammates on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Among those celebrating the feats of Simon Gerrans and the Orica GreenEdge team were two veterans of the Tour de France – Stuart O'Grady and Matt White.

O'Grady became just the second Australian after Phil Anderson in 1998 to wear the yellow jersey and is riding a record 17th Tour while White, now a sports director, rode the Grand Boucle in 2005 after being robbed of a chance in 2004 due to an ill-timed incident the day of the grand depart, before guiding Garmin and now Orica GreenEdge through the epic three-week race.

O'Grady said that for Gerrans to earn the yellow jersey off the back of the Orica GreenEdge victory in the team time trial, made it extra special.

"It's one thing to cross the line on your own and win a stage and get the yellow jersey, but to do it with your group of mates that you've been racing with, that you sacrifice with… So much hard work, so much suffering and you lose 99 percent of the year so to be able to do it together, it's really a magical moment," he explained.

