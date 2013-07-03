Video: O'Grady and White on a big day for Orica GreenEdge
Sports director believes team can hold on to yellow
Among those celebrating the feats of Simon Gerrans and the Orica GreenEdge team were two veterans of the Tour de France – Stuart O'Grady and Matt White.
O'Grady became just the second Australian after Phil Anderson in 1998 to wear the yellow jersey and is riding a record 17th Tour while White, now a sports director, rode the Grand Boucle in 2005 after being robbed of a chance in 2004 due to an ill-timed incident the day of the grand depart, before guiding Garmin and now Orica GreenEdge through the epic three-week race.
O'Grady said that for Gerrans to earn the yellow jersey off the back of the Orica GreenEdge victory in the team time trial, made it extra special.
"It's one thing to cross the line on your own and win a stage and get the yellow jersey, but to do it with your group of mates that you've been racing with, that you sacrifice with… So much hard work, so much suffering and you lose 99 percent of the year so to be able to do it together, it's really a magical moment," he explained.
Watch the video below to see O'Grady's thoughts on where the team time trial was won, and White's reflections on the road ahead as the team try to hold on to yellow.
