Video: Orica GreenEdge owner on team's 2013 Tour de France success
Gerry Ryan speaks to Cyclingnews
In Simon Gerrans' yellow jersey and two stage wins in as many days, Orica GreenEdge owner Gerry Ryan has perhaps claimed the ultimate reward for his long contribution to Australian cycling.
Ryan, whose investment in the sport began two decades ago, has poured millions of dollars in funding towards helping Australians match it with the best in the world.
Speaking to Cyclingnews, Ryan's passion was hard to hide.
"To come in hoping that we would get a stage, possibly that we would get a bit of luck too… And then the yellow jersey – it's been a special couple of days," he smiled.
It was recently announced during the Giro d'Italia that Ryan would continue to bankroll Orica GreenEdge until 2016.
Watch more of Gerry Ryan's reaction to Orica GreenEdge's success in the video below.
