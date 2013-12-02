Trending

Video: How the race was won, Jingle Cross Rock day 3 edition

Keen analysis of elite men's third day in Iowa

Image 1 of 3

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) taking the hole-shot

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 3

Yannick Eckmann (Cal Giant Berry Farms) led up Mt. Krumpit on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 3

Tim Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com) mounting his bike with a half lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

In this week's edition of How the Race Was Won, Cosmo Catalano takes a look at the elite men's race on the third and final day of racing at Iowa's Jingle Cross Rock.

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) had already won two days in a row in Iowa, but how would he fare against a strong field of determined rivals such as Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld), Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld), Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), elite men's up-and-comer Logan Owen (California Giant-Specialized) and Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement)?

In this video, courtesy of Behind the Barriers TV, Cosmo Catalano breaks down all the action at the UCI C1-rated event on a rain-dampened circuit featuring the Mt. Krumpit run-up.