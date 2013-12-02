Video: How the race was won, Jingle Cross Rock day 3 edition
Keen analysis of elite men's third day in Iowa
In this week's edition of How the Race Was Won, Cosmo Catalano takes a look at the elite men's race on the third and final day of racing at Iowa's Jingle Cross Rock.
Related Articles
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) had already won two days in a row in Iowa, but how would he fare against a strong field of determined rivals such as Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld), Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld), Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), elite men's up-and-comer Logan Owen (California Giant-Specialized) and Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement)?
In this video, courtesy of Behind the Barriers TV, Cosmo Catalano breaks down all the action at the UCI C1-rated event on a rain-dampened circuit featuring the Mt. Krumpit run-up.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy