How the race was won: Jingle Cross Rock

Image 1 of 3 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) wins it on the last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 3 Jeremy Durrin (Optum Pro Cycling) riding in the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 3 Adam Craig (Team Giant) made good use of his bike handling skills to take third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

This week's edition of How the Race Was Won focuses on the second day of racing at Iowa's Jingle Cross Rock, and commentator Cosmo Catalano picks out every tiny detail of the elite men's action.

Did Adam Craig (Giant) really do multiple nose-wheelies? What caused Jeremy Durrin (Optum) to crash in a turn? And how did Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) defeat all of his rivals for the second consecutive day?

Watch this video, courtesy of Behind the Barriers TV, to find out all the small things that go into a race-winning effort. For more How the Race Was Won videos, check back every Thursday on Cyclingnews.