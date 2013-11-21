How the race was won: Jingle Cross Rock
It's the little details that win the race
This week's edition of How the Race Was Won focuses on the second day of racing at Iowa's Jingle Cross Rock, and commentator Cosmo Catalano picks out every tiny detail of the elite men's action.
Did Adam Craig (Giant) really do multiple nose-wheelies? What caused Jeremy Durrin (Optum) to crash in a turn? And how did Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) defeat all of his rivals for the second consecutive day?
Watch this video, courtesy of Behind the Barriers TV, to find out all the small things that go into a race-winning effort. For more How the Race Was Won videos, check back every Thursday on Cyclingnews.
