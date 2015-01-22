Video: Highlights of Dennis' victory on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 3 Rohan Dennis (BMC) was pumped with his victory (Image credit: Regallo) Image 2 of 3 Rohan Dennis (BMC) also leads the KOM classification (Image credit: Regallo) Image 3 of 3 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Rohan Dennis was the third winner in three stages at the Tour Down Under with teammate Cadel Evans completing a BMC one-two in Paracombe. The Australian made his bid for the line under the one kilometre to go banner, pulling out a three-second gap to take his first victory of the 2015 season.

Dennis is not only targeting the GC but is using the race as a form builder ahead of his Hour Record attempt in just over two weeks’ time.

The day was marked by the heavy summer heat that made it the hottest stage thus far and a four-man breakaway initiated by Drapac’s Will Clarke. The Australian would prove to be the last man standing before he was finally brought back with less than 10 kilometres to go.

