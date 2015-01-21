Video: Highlights from Lobato's win on stage two of the Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 3 First WorldTour win for JJ Lobato (Movistar) today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stage two of the Tour Down Under saw Movistar come to the fore with perfectly timed moved from sprinter Juan Jose Lobato landing the team their first WorldTour win of the 2015 season.

Lobato has looked in fine form since his arrival in Australia and he used his racing nous and sprinting strength to charge from the peloton on the uphill drag finish in Stirling to win ahead of Darly Impey (Orica GreenEdge) and the Spaniard’s own teammate Gorka Izagirre Insausti.

The stage was marked by another early break, this time including former race winner Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Campbell Flakemore (BMC). The trio looked dangerous as they set about establishing a lead but the peloton were in no mood to let a second break decide the stage.

Video highlights of the stage are below, with full results, photos and a report, here.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.