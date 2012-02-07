Video: Hannah returns to race circuit after four years

Image 1 of 3 Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride Team) (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team) Image 2 of 3 Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride Team) (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team) Image 3 of 3 Tracey Hannah races toward victory at Stromlo Forest Park (Image credit: Josh Mcdonald / Four Hills Photography)

Tracey Hannah signed on to race with the Hutchinson United Ride team in 2012. The Australian has recently returned to racing after a four-year break from the downhill circuit, and she has gotten her comeback off to a good start with a wins in the Australian Gravity Cups held in Mt. Buller and Canberra.

Hannah, a former junior women's downhill world champion, is racing with her brother Michael "Mick" Hannah, on the team.

"There are not many Australian girls racing oversees, so it's good for me," said Hannah. "I'm excited to ride with Michael this season. It's been three to four years since I've ridden with him, and I've never been on the same team with him."

The petite, blonde downhiller said she's excited about having her name on the back of her jersey for the first time, and she also joked, "This is the first time I've ever ridden a pink bike, and I think they actually do go faster."

Hannah juggles racing with full time work. "I don't think I'm training as hard as I could be because I'm at work 10 hours per day. But you have to work to make money so you can race and do what you love. I have to compromise some work for riding and some riding for work. When I go to South Africa, I'll see how it actually works for me."

She said she will adjust her training as needed after that first World Cup round in Pietermaritzburg, where she will make her first international racing re-appearance.

The video below is provided courtesy of Jean-Baptiste Bazzarini.