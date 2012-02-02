Gravity team Hutchinson United Ride expands in 2012

Image 1 of 14 Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride Team) (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team) Image 2 of 14 Fabien " CousCous" Cousinié (Hutchinson United Ride Team) (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team) Image 3 of 14 Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride Team) (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team) Image 4 of 14 Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride Team) (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team) Image 5 of 14 Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride Team) (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team) Image 6 of 14 Tim Bentley (Hutchinson United Ride Team) (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team) Image 7 of 14 Tim Bentley (Hutchinson United Ride Team) (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team) Image 8 of 14 Mick Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride Team) (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team) Image 9 of 14 Mick Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride Team) (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team) Image 10 of 14 Mick Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride Team) (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team) Image 11 of 14 Mick Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride Team) (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team) Image 12 of 14 Guillaume Cauvin (Hutchinson United Ride Team) (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team) Image 13 of 14 Guillaume Cauvin (Hutchinson United Ride Team) (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team) Image 14 of 14 Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride Team) (Image credit: Hutchinson United Ride Team)

The Hutchinson United Ride Team announced its roster for 2012 including Mick Hannah, Tracey Hannah, Fabien " CousCous" Cousinié, Guillaume Cauvin and Tim Bentley. Starting out as a conversation in the Morewood Bikes factory some years ago, the gravity team has come along way and now boasts riders from France, South Africa and Australia.

New for 2012 are title sponsor Hutchinson and the Australian siblings Mick and Tracey Hannah.

"I'm excited to be joining with United Ride. We have very similar goals for the next two years, and I feel like with the support of Morewood and Hutchinson and the great atmosphere within the team, we can achieve all that we set out to do," said Mick Hannah.

"I am also excited about the opportunity to travel and race with Tracey. She is really focused right now and I think that together, along with the rest of the team, we will have a great season! It's going to be a great year!"

Tracey Hannah is making her comeback to racing. The former junior women's downhill champion is back with more motivation and speed than ever. She will participate in select World Cup rounds in 2012.

"Racing on the World Cup Circuit!" exclaimed Tracey Hannah. "What is even more amazing, I will be racing right beside my big bro 'Sick Mick', who taught me some of the things I know. There is nothing better than feeling confident and ready going into a season, and because of United Ride we both can relax knowing we will be on one of the best teams out there, riding with some awesome new gear. I can't wait to see what unfolds in the up and coming months. I couldn't be happier!"

Cauvin finished third at the last junior world championships in Champéry while fellow Frenchman Cousinié will double up as team manager and rider.

"In 2011, I was in the top 20 during the first half of the season," said Cousinié. "I wanna do it again in 2012, but for the entire season. My study finally achieved, it's going to be my first school-free season, and I can't wait for Pietermaritzburg." The 2012 World Cup will kick off in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa in mid-March.

Bentley, who hails from South Africa, is returning to the team in 2012. He is heading into his second season on the World Cup circuit. "I learnt a lot last year and I hope I can use the experience to help me," said Bentley.

The Hutchinson United Ride Team is a UCI-registered mountain bike team. It will race Hutchinson tires and Morewood Bikes. The team will be officially presented a few days before the first World Cup in March.

The team was known as Morewood Unitedride in 2011.