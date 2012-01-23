Image 1 of 15 Mitchell Scott in the U19 men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 2 of 15 James Murphy in the U19 men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 3 of 15 David McMillan in the U19 men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 4 of 15 Thomas Crimmins in second in the U19 men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 5 of 15 U19 series leader Joey Vejvoda was out of contention with a flat (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 6 of 15 Connon Fearon leading the U19 men's race. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 7 of 15 Lisa Mathison tries her hand at downhill and finishes sixth in the elite women's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 8 of 15 Shelly Flood in third in the elite women's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 9 of 15 Tracey Hannah leading the elite women's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 10 of 15 Lewis Winton in 29th in the elite men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 11 of 15 Nathan Newell in 40th in the elite men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 12 of 15 Rick Boyer in fifth in the elite men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 13 of 15 Bryn Atkinson in third in the elite men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 14 of 15 Past world champion Sam Hill in second place (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 15 of 15 Two-time junior downhill world champ Troy Brosnan leads the elite men's downhill... and is too fast for the photographer! (Image credit: Russell Baker)

Troy Brosnan and Tracey Hannah won the second round of the Austrlian National Gravity Cup in Mt Buller with amazing times that earned both of them finishes well clear of quality fields.

Men

Brosnan's time (3:14.14) put him over five seconds in front of teammate and friend Sam Hill, with Bryn Atkinson in third. Brosnan, the reigning junior world champion, put together a near perfect run.

"It felt amazing, I pinned the whole top section," said Brosnan. "Things got a bit sketchy in the middle, and I don't even know how I held on through the bottom section."

Wearing the "next big thing" label for some time, Brosnan only stepped up to the elite field this season, and said of his results, "First again, it's just amazing. I have to keep this momentum and keep going strong, this is a really good lead up to the World Cups."

Women

Tracey Hannah continued her successful return to the sport after a multi-year break subsequent to winning the junior world downhill championship. Her time (3:48.04) was over seven seconds in front of a field that included American legend and National Champion Jill Kintner.

"It was a good run, my goal was to take the win. I'm happy with that," said Hannah. Every race takes her one step closer to her World Cup and world championship goals for 2012. She was also glad of the presence of Kinter. "When internationals race in Australia, it makes me push myself a lot harder. I was happy that Jill was coming to Mount Buller."

"We come to Australia every year for three to four months to train," said Kintner, "to take advantage of the Aussie summer. This is the start of a campaign for the World Cups, and I'm making progress daily."

Juniors

In the under 19 categories, Connor Fearon took the win in a time (3:20.68) that would have placed him fourth in the elite field, and Danielle Beecroft won the female category.

Today's action also saw the culmination of the Real Insurance All Mountain Cup, with round 3 being a 25-kilometre point-to-point race on the Mt Buller Stonefly trail. Round 1, a super D, was held on Friday and the round 2 Olympic distance format cross country was held on Saturday.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Troy Brosnan 0:03:14.14 2 Sam Hill 0:00:05.35 3 Bryn Atkinson 0:00:06.22 4 Rick Boyer (Team Lusty Industries Monster) 0:00:08.17 5 Rhys Atkinson (Specialized) 0:00:08.85 6 Timothy Eaton (Clint White Racing, Zerode, Sram) 0:00:10.00 7 Ben Cory (Giant Bicycles, Onya Bike) 0:00:11.48 8 Todd Madsen 0:00:11.82 9 Cillian Kennedy (Specialized bicycle components) 0:00:11.97 10 Graeme Mudd 0:00:13.16 11 Ben Power (Santa Cruz Bikes ForTheRiders) 0:00:13.49 12 Angus Maddern 0:00:13.74 13 Brendan Moon 0:00:13.97 14 Ben Goff 0:00:16.81 15 Mathew Dodd (Adidaseyewear/Nsdynamics/Jet) 0:00:17.25 16 Jacob Hunter 0:00:17.93 17 Regan Arthur 0:00:19.40 18 Kaine Cannan (Bike Ride, Track X Clothing) 0:00:20.05 19 Ricky Clarke (Trailmix-Procon Racing) 0:00:20.08 20 Tim Cox 0:00:20.19 21 Ryan Hunt 0:00:20.49 22 Marcus Fairbanks (CWR Boxxer Zerode Team) 0:00:20.58 23 Phillip Piazza (Fox, Tekin Suspension, Schwalbe) 0:00:20.71 24 Alex Swann 0:00:22.12 25 Ben Hardman (BSC Bikes, Crundy/Beare's Palace) 0:00:22.47 26 Doug Dunn 0:00:22.80 27 Kent Hamilton 0:00:22.98 28 Daniel Paine (Renegade Cycles, Trek Bikes) 0:00:23.19 29 Lewis Winton 0:00:23.58 30 Fabian Bill (Wolfpack: Schwalbe Gu Energy Mtb) 0:00:24.68 31 Luke Ball 0:00:24.94 32 Scott Grundy 0:00:25.41 33 Mark Conliffe 0:00:26.75 34 Aaron Oates (Cyclingo, 4Shaw Agencies, Sant) 0:00:27.42 35 Nathan Murphy (WolfPack Downhill Racing Schwable) 0:00:28.78 36 Jack O'Hare 0:00:28.87 37 Rhys McLennan 0:00:30.21 38 Nicholas Shields 0:00:30.54 39 Ben Crundwell 0:00:31.83 40 Nathan Newell (Golding Projects, Factory Craftwork) 0:00:32.25 41 Nick Norton 0:00:34.58 42 Lachlan McKillop (Renegade Cycles, Trek Bikes) 0:00:39.05 43 Dean White 0:00:39.92 44 Benjamin Leslie 0:00:40.98 45 Bradley Earl (BRE Pro Service) 0:00:41.51 46 David Manton (Spearman Cycles FOX) 0:00:41.78 47 Kye Hore 0:00:43.52 48 Isaac Heppell (All Terrain Cycles, Life's a Ride.) 0:00:49.78 49 Eric Coliffe 0:00:56.59 50 Mathew Rowland 0:01:02.05 51 Damien Diskin (MSC Australia) 0:01:40.16 52 Ben Mundy 0:02:08.31 53 Zenon Murtagh 0:03:47.53 54 Chris Barlin (Renegade Cycles, Trek Bikes) DNF Jesse Beare (berratas bike hub norco)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tracey Hannah (GT Bicycles, NsDynamics, EdgeCycle) 0:03:48.04 2 Jill Kintner 0:00:07.65 3 Shelly Flood 0:00:18.87 4 Madeline Taylor 0:00:30.82 5 Trudy Nicholas 0:00:41.52 6 Lisa Mathison 0:00:43.40 7 Michelle Crisp (Inner City Cycles, Giant Bikes) 0:00:44.87

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor Fearon (Kona Factory Team, Fox Head) 0:03:20.68 2 Thomas Crimmins (Sacred Ride, Intense, Sram) 0:00:03.91 3 Jack Moir (Lusty Industries, Monster Energy) 0:00:04.01 4 Dean Lucas (Kona Bikes, SRAM, Mavic, Pedro's) 0:00:06.12 5 Henry Blake (CWR Boxxer Zerode Team Mitcha) 0:00:07.29 6 Peter Knott (Crank'd Cycles, Loosekid Industries) 0:00:10.42 7 Luke Ellison 0:00:10.51 8 Jai Motherwell (Yarra Valley Cycles) 0:00:12.40 9 Daniel Bender (Insane Cycles Santacruz) 0:00:13.94 10 Brent Capel (ulverstone bikes) 0:00:14.17 11 Nicolas Bohle (The Bike Shed Mortdale) 0:00:14.61 12 David McMillan (Specialized Bicycle Components) 0:00:15.13 13 Trent Piribauer 0:00:16.67 14 Liam Towers (Spearman Cycles, Wollongong Gian) 0:00:17.05 15 Cameron Ryan (Giant Bicycles, Fox Racing, Sram, Ro) 0:00:17.33 16 Oliver Zwar 0:00:17.82 17 Angus Jackson 0:00:20.34 18 Hayden Poptie (Nema International) 0:00:21.06 19 James Murphy (Mullumbimby Motorcycles) 0:00:21.30 20 Jordan Prochyra 0:00:21.40 21 James Kelly (Torquay cycling factory, oakley) 0:00:22.48 22 Conor Bullard (Bilt Bikes) 0:00:25.15 23 Remy Adderton (Cordi To Go Factory Racing Team) 0:00:25.77 24 Daniel Mikic 0:00:25.79 25 Gary McIvor 0:00:26.44 26 Josh Mitchell (Total Rush, Wheel Demon) 0:00:28.21 27 Daniel Wilson 0:00:29.55 28 Brent Smith (TWE Wheelsets / Knolly Bikes) 0:00:31.43 29 Elliot Webb 0:00:33.15 30 Mitchell Kristiansen 0:00:33.28 31 Charles Martindale 0:00:35.40 32 Nick Peterson 0:00:37.73 33 Mitchell Scott 0:00:40.01 34 Aaron Churton 0:00:55.17 35 Elijah Marinov (Bike Edge [ Wodonga ] KONA) 0:01:01.11 36 Angus McCarthy (OnyaBike Belconnen and Civic ODI) 0:01:29.33 37 Joe Vejvoda (Red Ass, Health&Harmony Nutrition) 0:01:33.61 38 Max Hughes (Bilt Bikes, DH Direct, Imperial) 0:01:39.97 DNS Alex Freeman

Under 19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danielle Beecroft (Pivot Bikes,Adidas eyewear) 0:07:18.49

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Crimmins (Sacred Ride, Intense, Sram) 0:03:24.25 2 Aiden Varley 0:00:06.50 3 Jackson Davis (BikeForce Midland) 0:00:10.71 4 Matthew McCorkell (Cycle City - Lyneham) 0:00:13.71 5 David Maggs 0:00:13.99 6 Joel Willis (Santa Cruz. Deft Gloves. Pinstripe) 0:00:14.77 7 Fergus Cowan 0:00:18.06 8 Hamish Cowan 0:00:19.31 9 Benjamin Dengate (Bilt bikes Dhdirect The money tree) 0:00:19.64 10 Callum Morrison (GT bicycles,Cycling Sports Group) 0:00:27.03 11 Connor O'Dwyer 0:00:27.56 12 Darcy Reynolds 0:00:29.39 13 Tom Gibson (VertigoMTB Sprung) 0:00:31.75 14 Jack Lynch 0:00:34.61 15 Roan Dunstone 0:00:36.83 16 Liam Motherwell 0:00:39.17 17 Koe Bowmaker 0:00:59.97 18 Dru Berryman 0:01:05.22 19 Jake Bull (yes please) 0:02:00.20 20 Matthew Taylor 21 Hayden Van Der Wolff DNS Tim Black DNS Liam Parker (Mick Dawg Racing) DNS Ed Condon

Under 17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tegan Molloy (South East MTB co, SERAS, Thredbo) 0:04:17.98

Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remy Morton 0:03:43.20 2 Jackson Frew (Lennock Motors, Commencal) 0:00:11.86 3 Jackson White 0:00:28.09 4 Will Badger 0:00:32.10 5 Alex Dickson 0:00:43.58 6 Kyle Longmore 0:00:49.79 7 Alex Oakes 0:00:52.52 8 Riley Horsman 0:01:17.41 9 Duncan Fraser-Smith 0:01:26.31 10 Christopher Findlay 0:01:27.55 11 Joshua Matthes 0:01:35.36 12 Oscar Manning 0:02:20.70 13 James Findley 0:02:57.85

Expert men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kurt Moore 0:03:42.84 2 Sebastien Deubel (Deubel Bycicles) 0:00:06.48 3 Pascal Zimmermann 0:00:08.37 4 Timothy Garrecht 0:00:08.81 5 Pedr Lapp 0:00:09.83 6 Rick Munro 0:00:15.73 7 Liam Bower 0:00:21.24 8 Tom Morrison (Daktari sport and cycle worx) 0:00:26.53 9 Samuel Hardie 0:00:29.37 10 Bromley Richards 0:00:32.91 11 Matthew West (mtwmedia.tv)

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Morrison 0:03:44.79 2 Benjamin Rohloff (Wolfpack Downhill Racing, Schwabl) 0:00:00.17 3 Daniel Taliana 0:00:03.51 4 David Leach (Wolfpack Downhill Racing Sealy's C) 0:00:07.02 5 David Sharp 0:00:07.80 6 Calvin McKinley 0:00:08.26 7 Jake Royle 0:00:09.49 8 Mathieu Taris 0:00:13.64 9 Rick Kehoe 0:00:22.75 10 Karl Zoechmann 0:00:32.00 11 Grzegorz Sawka 0:00:35.99 12 Matt McLelland DNF Matt O'Connor DNF Michael Doria DNS Nick King (MC*Racing, S & J Cycles, iTrain, Mo)

Master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coleen Boyes 0:05:27.45

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Chance 0:03:59.45 2 Stephen Andreasen 0:00:07.06 3 Andy Murnane (Cycle Worx Avanti Plus) 0:00:12.33 4 John Petersen 0:00:15.43 5 Justin Barnes 0:00:20.07 6 Peter Kullenberg 0:00:27.80 DNS Sergio Lavermicocca

Super master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dean McIvor 0:04:17.65 2 Steven Bullard 0:00:09.04 3 Roger Campbell 0:00:51.70 DNS Duncan Morrison (Daktari sport, Cycle worx)

Sport men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Debono 0:04:08.64 2 Mathew Dixon 0:00:08.66 3 Cale Anderson (Moe Bike Hub) 0:00:35.50