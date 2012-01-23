Trending

Brosnan, Hill go one-two in downhill

Hannah continues her successful return to racing

Image 1 of 15

Mitchell Scott in the U19 men's race

Mitchell Scott in the U19 men's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 2 of 15

James Murphy in the U19 men's race

James Murphy in the U19 men's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 3 of 15

David McMillan in the U19 men's race

David McMillan in the U19 men's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 4 of 15

Thomas Crimmins in second in the U19 men's race

Thomas Crimmins in second in the U19 men's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 5 of 15

U19 series leader Joey Vejvoda was out of contention with a flat

U19 series leader Joey Vejvoda was out of contention with a flat
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 6 of 15

Connon Fearon leading the U19 men's race.

Connon Fearon leading the U19 men's race.
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 7 of 15

Lisa Mathison tries her hand at downhill and finishes sixth in the elite women's race

Lisa Mathison tries her hand at downhill and finishes sixth in the elite women's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 8 of 15

Shelly Flood in third in the elite women's race

Shelly Flood in third in the elite women's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 9 of 15

Tracey Hannah leading the elite women's race

Tracey Hannah leading the elite women's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 10 of 15

Lewis Winton in 29th in the elite men's race

Lewis Winton in 29th in the elite men's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 11 of 15

Nathan Newell in 40th in the elite men's race

Nathan Newell in 40th in the elite men's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 12 of 15

Rick Boyer in fifth in the elite men's race

Rick Boyer in fifth in the elite men's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 13 of 15

Bryn Atkinson in third in the elite men's race

Bryn Atkinson in third in the elite men's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 14 of 15

Past world champion Sam Hill in second place

Past world champion Sam Hill in second place
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 15 of 15

Two-time junior downhill world champ Troy Brosnan leads the elite men's downhill... and is too fast for the photographer!

Two-time junior downhill world champ Troy Brosnan leads the elite men's downhill... and is too fast for the photographer!
(Image credit: Russell Baker)

Troy Brosnan and Tracey Hannah won the second round of the Austrlian National Gravity Cup in Mt Buller with amazing times that earned both of them finishes well clear of quality fields.

Men

Brosnan's time (3:14.14) put him over five seconds in front of teammate and friend Sam Hill, with Bryn Atkinson in third. Brosnan, the reigning junior world champion, put together a near perfect run.

"It felt amazing, I pinned the whole top section," said Brosnan. "Things got a bit sketchy in the middle, and I don't even know how I held on through the bottom section."

Wearing the "next big thing" label for some time, Brosnan only stepped up to the elite field this season, and said of his results, "First again, it's just amazing. I have to keep this momentum and keep going strong, this is a really good lead up to the World Cups."

Women

Tracey Hannah continued her successful return to the sport after a multi-year break subsequent to winning the junior world downhill championship. Her time (3:48.04) was over seven seconds in front of a field that included American legend and National Champion Jill Kintner.

"It was a good run, my goal was to take the win. I'm happy with that," said Hannah. Every race takes her one step closer to her World Cup and world championship goals for 2012. She was also glad of the presence of Kinter. "When internationals race in Australia, it makes me push myself a lot harder. I was happy that Jill was coming to Mount Buller."

"We come to Australia every year for three to four months to train," said Kintner, "to take advantage of the Aussie summer. This is the start of a campaign for the World Cups, and I'm making progress daily."

Juniors

In the under 19 categories, Connor Fearon took the win in a time (3:20.68) that would have placed him fourth in the elite field, and Danielle Beecroft won the female category.

Today's action also saw the culmination of the Real Insurance All Mountain Cup, with round 3 being a 25-kilometre point-to-point race on the Mt Buller Stonefly trail. Round 1, a super D, was held on Friday and the round 2 Olympic distance format cross country was held on Saturday.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Troy Brosnan0:03:14.14
2Sam Hill0:00:05.35
3Bryn Atkinson0:00:06.22
4Rick Boyer (Team Lusty Industries Monster)0:00:08.17
5Rhys Atkinson (Specialized)0:00:08.85
6Timothy Eaton (Clint White Racing, Zerode, Sram)0:00:10.00
7Ben Cory (Giant Bicycles, Onya Bike)0:00:11.48
8Todd Madsen0:00:11.82
9Cillian Kennedy (Specialized bicycle components)0:00:11.97
10Graeme Mudd0:00:13.16
11Ben Power (Santa Cruz Bikes ForTheRiders)0:00:13.49
12Angus Maddern0:00:13.74
13Brendan Moon0:00:13.97
14Ben Goff0:00:16.81
15Mathew Dodd (Adidaseyewear/Nsdynamics/Jet)0:00:17.25
16Jacob Hunter0:00:17.93
17Regan Arthur0:00:19.40
18Kaine Cannan (Bike Ride, Track X Clothing)0:00:20.05
19Ricky Clarke (Trailmix-Procon Racing)0:00:20.08
20Tim Cox0:00:20.19
21Ryan Hunt0:00:20.49
22Marcus Fairbanks (CWR Boxxer Zerode Team)0:00:20.58
23Phillip Piazza (Fox, Tekin Suspension, Schwalbe)0:00:20.71
24Alex Swann0:00:22.12
25Ben Hardman (BSC Bikes, Crundy/Beare's Palace)0:00:22.47
26Doug Dunn0:00:22.80
27Kent Hamilton0:00:22.98
28Daniel Paine (Renegade Cycles, Trek Bikes)0:00:23.19
29Lewis Winton0:00:23.58
30Fabian Bill (Wolfpack: Schwalbe Gu Energy Mtb)0:00:24.68
31Luke Ball0:00:24.94
32Scott Grundy0:00:25.41
33Mark Conliffe0:00:26.75
34Aaron Oates (Cyclingo, 4Shaw Agencies, Sant)0:00:27.42
35Nathan Murphy (WolfPack Downhill Racing Schwable)0:00:28.78
36Jack O'Hare0:00:28.87
37Rhys McLennan0:00:30.21
38Nicholas Shields0:00:30.54
39Ben Crundwell0:00:31.83
40Nathan Newell (Golding Projects, Factory Craftwork)0:00:32.25
41Nick Norton0:00:34.58
42Lachlan McKillop (Renegade Cycles, Trek Bikes)0:00:39.05
43Dean White0:00:39.92
44Benjamin Leslie0:00:40.98
45Bradley Earl (BRE Pro Service)0:00:41.51
46David Manton (Spearman Cycles FOX)0:00:41.78
47Kye Hore0:00:43.52
48Isaac Heppell (All Terrain Cycles, Life's a Ride.)0:00:49.78
49Eric Coliffe0:00:56.59
50Mathew Rowland0:01:02.05
51Damien Diskin (MSC Australia)0:01:40.16
52Ben Mundy0:02:08.31
53Zenon Murtagh0:03:47.53
54Chris Barlin (Renegade Cycles, Trek Bikes)
DNFJesse Beare (berratas bike hub norco)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracey Hannah (GT Bicycles, NsDynamics, EdgeCycle)0:03:48.04
2Jill Kintner0:00:07.65
3Shelly Flood0:00:18.87
4Madeline Taylor0:00:30.82
5Trudy Nicholas0:00:41.52
6Lisa Mathison0:00:43.40
7Michelle Crisp (Inner City Cycles, Giant Bikes)0:00:44.87

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor Fearon (Kona Factory Team, Fox Head)0:03:20.68
2Thomas Crimmins (Sacred Ride, Intense, Sram)0:00:03.91
3Jack Moir (Lusty Industries, Monster Energy)0:00:04.01
4Dean Lucas (Kona Bikes, SRAM, Mavic, Pedro's)0:00:06.12
5Henry Blake (CWR Boxxer Zerode Team Mitcha)0:00:07.29
6Peter Knott (Crank'd Cycles, Loosekid Industries)0:00:10.42
7Luke Ellison0:00:10.51
8Jai Motherwell (Yarra Valley Cycles)0:00:12.40
9Daniel Bender (Insane Cycles Santacruz)0:00:13.94
10Brent Capel (ulverstone bikes)0:00:14.17
11Nicolas Bohle (The Bike Shed Mortdale)0:00:14.61
12David McMillan (Specialized Bicycle Components)0:00:15.13
13Trent Piribauer0:00:16.67
14Liam Towers (Spearman Cycles, Wollongong Gian)0:00:17.05
15Cameron Ryan (Giant Bicycles, Fox Racing, Sram, Ro)0:00:17.33
16Oliver Zwar0:00:17.82
17Angus Jackson0:00:20.34
18Hayden Poptie (Nema International)0:00:21.06
19James Murphy (Mullumbimby Motorcycles)0:00:21.30
20Jordan Prochyra0:00:21.40
21James Kelly (Torquay cycling factory, oakley)0:00:22.48
22Conor Bullard (Bilt Bikes)0:00:25.15
23Remy Adderton (Cordi To Go Factory Racing Team)0:00:25.77
24Daniel Mikic0:00:25.79
25Gary McIvor0:00:26.44
26Josh Mitchell (Total Rush, Wheel Demon)0:00:28.21
27Daniel Wilson0:00:29.55
28Brent Smith (TWE Wheelsets / Knolly Bikes)0:00:31.43
29Elliot Webb0:00:33.15
30Mitchell Kristiansen0:00:33.28
31Charles Martindale0:00:35.40
32Nick Peterson0:00:37.73
33Mitchell Scott0:00:40.01
34Aaron Churton0:00:55.17
35Elijah Marinov (Bike Edge [ Wodonga ] KONA)0:01:01.11
36Angus McCarthy (OnyaBike Belconnen and Civic ODI)0:01:29.33
37Joe Vejvoda (Red Ass, Health&Harmony Nutrition)0:01:33.61
38Max Hughes (Bilt Bikes, DH Direct, Imperial)0:01:39.97
DNSAlex Freeman

Under 19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danielle Beecroft (Pivot Bikes,Adidas eyewear)0:07:18.49

Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Crimmins (Sacred Ride, Intense, Sram)0:03:24.25
2Aiden Varley0:00:06.50
3Jackson Davis (BikeForce Midland)0:00:10.71
4Matthew McCorkell (Cycle City - Lyneham)0:00:13.71
5David Maggs0:00:13.99
6Joel Willis (Santa Cruz. Deft Gloves. Pinstripe)0:00:14.77
7Fergus Cowan0:00:18.06
8Hamish Cowan0:00:19.31
9Benjamin Dengate (Bilt bikes Dhdirect The money tree)0:00:19.64
10Callum Morrison (GT bicycles,Cycling Sports Group)0:00:27.03
11Connor O'Dwyer0:00:27.56
12Darcy Reynolds0:00:29.39
13Tom Gibson (VertigoMTB Sprung)0:00:31.75
14Jack Lynch0:00:34.61
15Roan Dunstone0:00:36.83
16Liam Motherwell0:00:39.17
17Koe Bowmaker0:00:59.97
18Dru Berryman0:01:05.22
19Jake Bull (yes please)0:02:00.20
20Matthew Taylor
21Hayden Van Der Wolff
DNSTim Black
DNSLiam Parker (Mick Dawg Racing)
DNSEd Condon

Under 17 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tegan Molloy (South East MTB co, SERAS, Thredbo)0:04:17.98

Under 15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remy Morton0:03:43.20
2Jackson Frew (Lennock Motors, Commencal)0:00:11.86
3Jackson White0:00:28.09
4Will Badger0:00:32.10
5Alex Dickson0:00:43.58
6Kyle Longmore0:00:49.79
7Alex Oakes0:00:52.52
8Riley Horsman0:01:17.41
9Duncan Fraser-Smith0:01:26.31
10Christopher Findlay0:01:27.55
11Joshua Matthes0:01:35.36
12Oscar Manning0:02:20.70
13James Findley0:02:57.85

Expert men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kurt Moore0:03:42.84
2Sebastien Deubel (Deubel Bycicles)0:00:06.48
3Pascal Zimmermann0:00:08.37
4Timothy Garrecht0:00:08.81
5Pedr Lapp0:00:09.83
6Rick Munro0:00:15.73
7Liam Bower0:00:21.24
8Tom Morrison (Daktari sport and cycle worx)0:00:26.53
9Samuel Hardie0:00:29.37
10Bromley Richards0:00:32.91
11Matthew West (mtwmedia.tv)

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Morrison0:03:44.79
2Benjamin Rohloff (Wolfpack Downhill Racing, Schwabl)0:00:00.17
3Daniel Taliana0:00:03.51
4David Leach (Wolfpack Downhill Racing Sealy's C)0:00:07.02
5David Sharp0:00:07.80
6Calvin McKinley0:00:08.26
7Jake Royle0:00:09.49
8Mathieu Taris0:00:13.64
9Rick Kehoe0:00:22.75
10Karl Zoechmann0:00:32.00
11Grzegorz Sawka0:00:35.99
12Matt McLelland
DNFMatt O'Connor
DNFMichael Doria
DNSNick King (MC*Racing, S & J Cycles, iTrain, Mo)

Master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coleen Boyes0:05:27.45

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Chance0:03:59.45
2Stephen Andreasen0:00:07.06
3Andy Murnane (Cycle Worx Avanti Plus)0:00:12.33
4John Petersen0:00:15.43
5Justin Barnes0:00:20.07
6Peter Kullenberg0:00:27.80
DNSSergio Lavermicocca

Super master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dean McIvor0:04:17.65
2Steven Bullard0:00:09.04
3Roger Campbell0:00:51.70
DNSDuncan Morrison (Daktari sport, Cycle worx)

Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Debono0:04:08.64
2Mathew Dixon0:00:08.66
3Cale Anderson (Moe Bike Hub)0:00:35.50

Sport women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mandy Davis0:05:08.17

Latest on Cyclingnews