Video: Giro d'Italia stage 8 race highlights

Movistar's Beñat Intxausti takes a solo stage 8 win at the Giro d'Italia

It was a great day for Spain at the Giro d'Italia as Movistar's Beñat Intxausti took a fine solo win at the summit of Campitello Matese, finishing a few seconds ahead of compatriot Mikel Landa (Astana) as Alberto Contador managed to retain his grip on the maglia rosa.

The Spanish race leader responded to a series of attacks by Astana's Fabio Aru and Sky's Richie Porte in the closing kilometres and finished in a small group with both of his main rivals.

