Video: Giro d'Italia stage 8 race highlights
Intxausti takes stage win as GC battle rages on
It was a great day for Spain at the Giro d'Italia as Movistar's Beñat Intxausti took a fine solo win at the summit of Campitello Matese, finishing a few seconds ahead of compatriot Mikel Landa (Astana) as Alberto Contador managed to retain his grip on the maglia rosa.
Related Articles
Giro d'Italia: Intxausti wins stage 8 summit finish at Campitello Matese
Giro d'Italia: Quotes from the finish line of stage 8
Contador extends lead on Aru and Porte in Giro d'Italia
Intxausti bounces back from rough start to the Giro d'Italia to take summit victory
Video: Alberto Contador at the finish of stage 8 on the Giro d'Italia
The Spanish race leader responded to a series of attacks by Astana's Fabio Aru and Sky's Richie Porte in the closing kilometres and finished in a small group with both of his main rivals.
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy